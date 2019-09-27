Brethren falls to Suttons Bay on the road

SUTTONS BAY — Brethren ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Suttons Bay Norsemen on Friday. The Bobcats fell behind early and were unable to recover, falling 49-8 in a non-conference contest.

The rain-soaked game was called after three quarters due to lightning.

Suttons Bay (5-0) roared out of the gates to take an early lead. The Bobcats (3-2) found their bearings in the second quarter but still trailed 31-8 at halftime.

“They have plenty of seniors on the field — a good group of kids,” Brethren head coach J.J. Randall said of Suttons Bay. “In the first quarter, I think we were a little shell-shocked with their strength and physicality. Once we adjusted in the second quarter, we moved the ball up and down the field decently at times.

“When you run into a team like that, it kind of turns into shell shock,” he continued. “We got back on our heels in the first quarter instead of going forward.”

The Bobcats entered the contest on a three-game winning streak, most recently picking up a West Michigan D-League win over Big Rapids Crossroads by a score of 64-8.

Suttons Bay topped Onekama in the Warrior Game last week by a score of 20-14.

Diego Peterson led the Bobcats’ offense with 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Jake Schuch finished with a team-high nine tackles and had an interception.

The Norsemen put up 18 points in the third quarter and Brethren was unable to respond.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Randall said. “… Suttons Bay is a good team. They’re powerful, they’re athletic. The weather tonight benefited them more than us.”

The Bobcats host Bear Lake in a West Michigan D-League showdown Friday at 7 p.m.

Chippewas fall on the road to Orchard View

MUSKEGON — Manistee football failed to hand Muskegon Orchard View its first loss of the season on Friday and the Chippewas fell 58-7 on the road.

The Cardinals (5-0, 2-0 Lakes 8) led early and never looked back in the contest. Manistee (3-2, 1-2 Lakes 8) managed to get on the board late in the game when Keegan Bonzheim scored on a nine-yard sweep. Luke Kooy kicked the point after.

The Chippewas host Riverview Gabriel Richard on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. for their homecoming game.