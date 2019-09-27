Chippewas finish 8th at Ludington Invitational

LUDINGTON — Manistee girls golf competed at the Ludington Invitational at Lincoln Hills on Friday. The Chippewas finished eighth out of 10 teams with an 18-hole team score of 433. Big Rapids came out on top with a 354.

“The weather held out for us,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “We had some rain for a few minutes here and there, but thankfully, the weather cooperated. We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to play at all. It was windy, but I think the girls did pretty good overall.”

Amy Bagley led the Chippewas with a score of 99, Sara Thompson finished with a 104, Lily Sandstedt shot a 110 and Marial Rahn rounded out the scoring with a 120.

Trista Arnold shot a 122 and Emalyn Nelson finished with a 131 that did not factor into the team score.

“Amy, Sara and Emalyn had their best scores ever,” Warnke said. “Sara Thompson is really picking it up and she’s got her rhythm down. Lily Sandstedt was struggling earlier — last week and the beginning of this week — but she’s back where she needs to be and she felt better about it. That’s good heading into regionals in about a week.”

Manistee competes at Fremont Monday at 4 p.m.

Manistee falls TO Ludington

LUDINGTON — Manistee girls swimming competed at Ludington on Thursday. The Orioles came out on top with a team score of 113, while the Chippewas finished with 60.

“We continue to develop our team and the girls’ times are getting better as a result of a lot of hard work,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “We’re looking forward to the great competition in the weeks ahead.”

Manistee’s Lauren Mendians won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.75 seconds, while Maddie Fox placed third (28.98) and Lauren Mezeske finished fifth (29.23). Mendians also took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a 58.63 while Mezeske finished third with a 1:03.10.

Reanna Sutter placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:31.73 while Brooklyn Blair finished fifth (2:38.39). Ginger Hiipakka’s time of 1:13.17 in the 100-yard butterfly was good for third. Sutter also took third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:47.03) while Blair’s 6:59.81 was good for fourth.

Maddie Verheek finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 3:06.88. Nancy Neumann’s 1:22.13 was good for fourth in the 100-yard backstroke. Megan Huber and Lillie Schmutzler finished fourth and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:27.28 and 1:32.87, respectively.

Kyla White took first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 133.70.

In the relays, the team of Mendians, Hiipakka, Mezeske and Verheek won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:16.51. The team of Mendians, Fox, Hiipakka and Verheek took second in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 2:08.21. The team of Fox, Verheek, Hiipakka and Mezeske’s time of 1:54.16 was good for second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.