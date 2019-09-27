County commissioner, correction officers among guests to visit seniors

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Executive Director

Happy weekend Manistee County! I am so glad that fall is here and the weather has been beautiful. I keep seeing some beautiful color in the trees here and there. I am trying to figure out what to do this weekend, clean house or go see what is going on in the county. I think lunch and a drive sounds better to me.

We had a great time at the senior center this past week. We were short staffed. Nancy was on vacation, Faye is off through November and Jo, who is never sick, was under the weather one day. But with the help of some great volunteers, everything went on without a hitch. Thank you everyone for all that you do for the seniors and the senior center.

On Monday, Cards & Coffee had a great turnout and everyone had a fun time. They learned how to make two beautiful cards and enjoyed each other’s company. Thank you, Maureen, for sharing your talents with everyone.

In the afternoon, we had John O’Hagan in for Police Talk. He brought Warden Les Parish and staff member Eric Smith from the Oaks Correctional Facility to talk about what they do. When the program was done, it was interesting how many of the seniors stayed and kept talking about everything they had learned. Thank you John, Warden Parish and Mr. Smith, it is wonderful that you take time out of your very busy schedules to share with all of us.

Tuesday, we had a little change in our schedule. Sonny was under the weather so Jeanne made a quick call into Lou Thierwechter. He dropped what he was doing and came in for a fun sing along. Thanks Lou, you are a life saver.

Wednesday, we had Fun Bingo and our celebrity bingo caller was Pauline Jaquish, one of the Manistee County Commissioners. Everyone seemed to really have a great time and Pauline was so much fun. Thanks Pauline, we hope you come in and hang out with us again.

Wednesday evening with had a Puzzle Contest and Pizza. This was another fun time. Jo said everyone had a great time and was thinking we should do something like this again. Maybe we can have a Bunco and burritos get-together. We are just thinking of some fun and different activities. If you have any ideas make sure you give us a call.

Thursday morning was a little quiet, but I did hear everyone saying they got caught up on some work. It started getting busier about 10:30 a.m. when game day started. Everyone is so funny; they really love Bunco and Cribbage. We also had Carrie and Roger in for some great music. This is always a fun way to spend some time at the senior center.

Friday, we had a wonderful canvas painting class with Joann from Artful Creations. I loved the picture they did. It was of the back of an old truck with sunflowers in it. I think this is such a great way to learn something new and then you and your family can enjoy it for years to come.

We got some sad news on Thursday. Our sweet Irene Sparks passed away. Irene and her husband were such a sweet couple. They had been married for 75 years when Harry passed away. Irene loved to come to the senior center and she loved our Mystery Trips. She also was never afraid to try new things and was an inspiration to so many people. We all were so lucky to have Irene in our lives and a part of our family.

October will bring some great activities, programs and events. Zumba is back and I think you will have a great time. You can modify it to what you are able to do. The object is to get moving and have a little fun. Tap classes are going to be hanging around for October. Come in if it is something you want to try.

On Oct. 15 we have our annual Color Tour. Get out of the house and come for a ride through the county and have some pie at Lenz’s in Kaleva.

We also have Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O coming up. Wear a costume and come play some games and see if you get a ZONK or a sweet prize. If you liked the game show Let’s Make a Deal, you will love this. We also are getting ready for the Great Pumpkin Ball. We will be going to the Manistee Armory. You can dress in a costume or not, this is your choice. But you should really plan on coming. We have Jerry Zupin cooking and The Just 4 Fun Band doing the entertainment. So, give it a try if you have never been to one of our parties; and if you are planning to come, bring a friend or two and be ready for a great time.

This week come in and join us for Produce Bingo on Friday, this is always a great time and you get to get some fresh fruit and veggies to take home.

I need to wish my sister Heather a very happy birthday! Thank goodness you will always be one year older than me.

I hope you have a wonderful week and Remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9-11 a.m.. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the senior center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran. Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15. If you need an appointment, call the senior center, you will be mailed a form that will need to be filled out before you come in for your appointment.

SENIOR PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Sean Knudsen (517) 554-6938 or Linda Nickelson (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m Thursday, Oct. 10, at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

PROJECT FRESH

The senior center once again received Project FRESH coupons to distribute to Manistee County seniors. There are still coupons available. Only one coupon book per household, income requirements apply. Stop by the senior center 8:30-4 p.m. M-F.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) on Monday & Wednesdays at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Chair yoga classes 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others. We will be starting senior zumba once again, 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, at the senior center starting Oct. 2.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231)299-1552. Appointments are held between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the senior center Mondays.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is at 10:30 on Thursday. Call the senior center to sign up. (231) 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 Exercise

• 10 Tap class

• 10 Computer/cellphone help

• 11 Social hour

• Noon meal

• 6 Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. German

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun Bingo

• Noon meal

• 2 p.m. Zumba

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair yoga (marina)

• Noon meal

Friday

• 10 a.m. Blood pressure clinic

• 10:30 a.m. Star Team presentation

• 11 a.m. Produce bingo

• Noon meal

• Share Your Knowledge with Youngsters day

MENU FOR WEEK OF Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Monday: Chicken lasagna, stewed tomatoes, peas, banana muffing, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, roll

Wednesday: Sausage & gravy, mashed potatoes, Key West veg., peaches, roll

Thursday: Chop suey over rice, sliced carrots, beets, egg roll, fortune cookie, pears

Friday: Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veg., fruit cocktail, roll

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Mon., Oct. 7, 10 a.m. Diabetic support group

Tue., Oct. 8, 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

Wed., Oct. 9, 2 p.m. Senior Odyssey start up

Thur., Oct. 10, 3 p.m. Dementia support group.

Fri., Oct. 11, 1 p.m. Wheelin’ and Dealin’ with Johnny O

Mon., Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m., Cards & Coffee w/Maureen (craft day)

Tues., Oct. 15, 12:30 p.m. Color Tour

Wed., Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. Sing-A-Long with Lou

Wed., Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. Photo group

Thur., Oct 17, 1 p.m. Book Club at the marina building

Fri., Oct. 18, 12:30 p.m. Acrylic painting w/Deb Mullins

Mon., Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m. Domestic Violence presentation by CHOICES

Wed., Oct. 23, 10 a.m. Safe Banking with Huntington Bank

Thur., Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m. Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center

Fri., Oct. 25, Flu shot clinic, call for appt.

Fri., Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. Bee Talk

Fri. & Sat., Oct 25 and 26 Benefit garage sale for Wagoner Center

Mon., Oct. 28, 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

Wed., Oct. 30., 12:30 Guardian Medical Monitoring presentation

Thur., Oct. 31, 11 a.m. Great Pumpkin Ball at Manistee Armory