Filer Twp. to consider zoning changes for medical marijuana

FILER TWP. – In 2018, as Michigan voted to decriminalize recreational marijuana use, communities across the state were faced with a decision: whether to welcome the marijuana industry, or not.

Filer Township was among the communities that said “no” to marijuana-based business.

In December, the Filer Township board voted unanimously to accept a proposed amendment to the Charter Township’s “Code of Ordinances”, which prohibits marijuana establishments within the boundaries of the township.

Although the board opposed recreational marijuana businesses, Terry Walker, Filer Township’s supervisor, left open a possibility that the board could reconsider amending zoning ordinances to allow for medical marijuana production.

“At our board meeting we did realize an ordinance to the effect that we are not going to allow (recreational marijuana facilities) in the township,” Walker said in a previous interview. “We do not have anything on medical marijuana. With medical marijuana, we are of a little bit different of an opinion and have had some inquiries regarding medical marijuana grow facilities.”

Filer Township currently does not have an ordinance allowing medical marijuana facilities within the township’s boundaries.

That might change after Oct. 1, when the township board will decide whether or not to move forward with a proposed amendment to their zoning ordinances. On Tuesday, the Filer Township board is set to vote on an ordinance to amend chapter 31 of the Charter Township’s “Code of Ordinances” to allow certain marijuana facilities by special use permit in the limited industrial agricultural residential districts and to repeal all current conflicting ordinances.

Regulations of the general commercial district, permit medical offices as a special use, but do not address medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Township Board of Trustees passed a resolution at their Aug. 4 meeting establishing a six month moratorium on the issuance of licenses, permits or approvals for the sale of medical marijuana in Filer Township.

This decision was intended to allow the township time to address this issue and develop an ordinance.

At the September meeting, a proposed medical marijuana ordinance was introduced for discussion.

The new ordinance authorizes a maximum number of permits for various medical marijuana related facilities: four growing operations; two processing plants; two secure transporters; two safety compliance facilities; and one provisioning center.

The proposed ordinance also requires a non-refundable permit application fee to be paid by each marijuana facility permitted in an annual amount of not more than $5,000.

Any marijuana related business must first obtain a special use permit from the Filer Township Planning Commission before going through Filer Township’s proposed marijuana licensing application process. Applicants also are expected to meet all relevant state and local requirements to proceed.

The proposed ordinance places a number of additional regulations and requirements on any prospective medical marijuana operation, including (but not limited to):

• All cultivation must be performed within an enclosed, locked facility with no illumination from the operation outside of the facility;

• Marijuana use is prohibited at the facility;

• The facility will be monitored with a surveillance system which includes security cameras:

• The marijuana facility can not be open or accessible to the general public; and

• Growing facilities must maintain a log book and/or database indicating the number of marijuana plants contained within.

If any prospective applicant is denied a permit, they will have 14 days from the mailing date of the denial to issue an appeal to the township supervisor by filing a notice with the supervisor’s office.

Other proposed zoning changes include amendments which would make large solar energy systems eligible for special uses in forest, recreational and agricultural residential districts; and would provide additional regulations of fences on properties devoted to residential uses.

The Filer Township meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Filer Township Hall, located at 2505 Filer City Rd.