Homecoming activities celebrated at Manistee and Brethren next week

MANISTEE COUNTY — There was a sense of school spirit mixed in with excitement among the student body on Friday in the hallways at Brethren High School and Manistee High School.

Students from both schools realized that the upcoming week would be filled with plenty of fun activities leading up to their respective home football games next Friday evening.

Manistee High School students have chosen a theme of Planet Earth for the 2019 Homecoming celebration. The senior class selected the Rainforest, the juniors picked the Ocean, the sophomores Snowy Mountains and freshmen selected Michigan Forests for their float themes.

Homecoming activities have already started today in downtown Manistee, where the annual window painting will be taking place. Stores that will be painted are the Vogue Theatre (senior class), Outpost (junior), Goody’s (sophomore) and Snyder’s Shoes (freshmen). All of the activities will feature dress up day themes

On Monday the Dress Up Day theme is Tik Tok Day and the tire hunt will begin. The tire hunt is an annual Homecoming activity where a decorated tire is hidden somewhere in the community and the students are given clues and have to find it.

Tuesday is Dress Like a Teacher Day and if the tire is found on the first day it is re-hidden for another opportunity to be found.

Things really start moving faster on Wednesday when class color day is celebrated. Colors have been assigned to each class in the colors they should be dressing up in. This year the senior’s colors will be black, juniors blue, sophomores (red) and freshmen (yellow).

At 6:30 p.m. on Chippewa Field that evening the girls will take to the football field in the first round of the annual Powderpuff Football game.

Thursday the students have the option of dressing as their class biome or they can wear pink for the Paint the Town Pink Breast Cancer Walk that will take place.

All of the student body are urged on Friday to sport the Chippewa colors of blue and gold in school. There also will be an assembly at 2:30 p.m. to get everyone fired up.

The final round of the Powderpuff Football games will start at 6:30 p.m. on Chippewa Field with the consolation game followed by the finals. After the finals the annual bonfire is scheduled for 9 p.m. behind the visitor’s bleachers on Chippewa Field.

Saturday the game against Gabriel Richard will start at 2 p.m. at Chippewa Field.

Later that day at 8:30 p.m. the Homecoming Dance will take place at the Manistee Middle/High School Commons area and will run until 11:45 p.m.

“They are excited and ready for Homecoming,” said Brethren teacher Andy Amstutz, who is coordinating the event.

Brethren has already named its homecoming court and they include Jane Amstutz (freshmen representative), Alex Gorm (freshmen representative), Dawn Bradley (sophomore representative), Jake Schuch (sophomore representative), Alandria Agster (junior representative), Brady Fischer (junior representative), Megan Cordes (queen candidate), Lauren Guenthardt (queen candidate), Eleni Guenther (queen candidate), Tyler Guinan (king candidate), Garrett Fraly (king candidate) and Mason Stapley (king candidate).

The fun at Brethren Schools begins Monday morning with a Hobo Dress Up day as all students are encouraged to dress for the occasion. During the course of the day there will be a pyramid building competition between classes and the girls will get their chance to show their skills on the football filed in a Powder Puff Football Game. All the events are designed for the various classes to compete against each other to earn points.

Tuesday is Class Color Day with all different classes being encouraged to dress up in their particular color. Also taking place during the day are the preliminaries for the Tug of War competition.

Wednesday is Grandparents and Grandkids Day where students are encouraged to dress up appropriately to meet that theme. There also will be PowerPuff Volleyball competition where the boys get the opportunity to take to the court to compete.

Thursday is Theme Day with the theme being a night at the movies. One of the most fun events will be taking place that day as well when students take part in a Mock Rock event.

Everything builds throughout the week for Friday and the big game against the Bear Lake Lakers that will take place at 7 p.m. that evening. During the day all the students are encouraged to wear the school colors as it is Blue and White Day.

The Homecoming Dance is set for Saturday evening to wrap up the week long festivities.