Local lawmakers concerned with delay of funds to downtown initiative

MANISTEE — Local lawmakers are raising concerns following a recent decision by the state to withhold funding for a restoration initiative in Manistee’s downtown district.

Last week, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) met and approved millions of dollars in funding for several projects across the state. Previously, $100,000 in Facade Restoration Incentives (FRI) were awarded to the Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and $500,000 in FRI were awarded to projects in two other Republican senators’ districts.

Since last week, the MEDC has decided to pull the funding for the three FRI projects.

Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, voiced his concerns on Thursday with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the timing of the decision that would impact Manistee’s restoration initiative.

“Why will there no longer be funding for three of these projects that were approved just last week?” VanderWall stated in a press release. “I question the timing and the politics of this decision. The governor has made known her dislike of the responsible budget we sent her on Tuesday.

“It’s hard not to see this as a politically motivated decision when more than $8 million in other projects was approved, but these three projects in Republican districts were removed from consideration.”

Facade Restoration Incentives are used to encourage private building owners to enhance or renovate the exterior appearance of their buildings to improve the overall aesthetic and taxable values of the district.

Rachel Brooks, DDA chair, said the MEDC’s Facade Restoration Incentives support the DDA’s initiative to progress business development in the Manistee area.

“We are certainly disappointed in the possible loss of these funds as Facade Restoration Incentives is an important part of the DDA’s initiative to promote business development, while maintaining the unique character that makes Manistee’s downtown special,” Brooks said. “I hope all stakeholders in the current budget process are able to reach a compromise that best promotes the interests of all Michiganders and Michigan communities that rely on these funds.”

According to the Associated Press, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed the budget this week and last week. Whitmer said there will be no partial government shutdown next week while the entire state budget is now on her desk.

The press release reports that $300,000 in funding for the Alpena DDA and $200,000 for the Paw Paw DDA were also withheld. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, represents Alpena, and Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, represents Paw Paw.

Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, who represents Michigan’s 101st District which includes Manistee, also commented on the decision.

“The governor seems to forget Michigan doesn’t end where the freeway doesn’t go,” said O’Malley. “On the campaign trail she promised jobs and investment in Northern Michigan, but like her ‘roads plan,’ her ‘economic comeback plan’ appears to be all talk and no policy. Let’s invest in Northern Michigan and stop these partisan games.”

VanderWall echoed O’Malley’s comments.

“Six districts from the Senate and House — all represented by Republicans — will be adversely impacted by the decision to stop funding,” VanderWall said. “This is going to have a chilling effect on the economy and development in these regions.

“I call on the governor to have the MEDC approve the funding for these projects.”

Manistee News Advocate staff writer Ashlyn Korienek contributed to this report.