Manistee County Library to host local author Hadley Moore

The Manistee County Library will host local storyteller, Hadley Moore from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 as part of their 2019 Fall Author Series. The series highlights a diverse selection of authors and works. All are welcome to listen to author commentary, join the discussion, even get a chance to mingle while enjoying refreshments and book-signings.

Moore’s short stories, novel excerpts and nonfiction have appeared in Newsweek, McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, Witness, Amazon’s Day One, the Alaska Quarterly Review, the revived December, the Indiana Review, Anomaly (formerly Drunken Boat), Quarter After Eight, Confrontation, The Drum, Sequestrum, Ascent, Midwestern Gothic, Redux, Knee-Jerk Magazine and other publications. She is at work on a novel and another collection. Moore is an alumna of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.