MAPS moving forward in timeline toward millage proposal

MANISTEE — When Manistee Area Public School District voters walk into the voting booth on May 5, to consider a 2.65 mill bond issue board members and administration officials want to make sure they do so as an informed voter.

At a board of education study session this week, MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman discussed an outreach program that the district plans to do to get information out on the project. It also is an effort by the board and administration to make sure everyone has a clear understanding of what they are asking for with this bond issue.

“We are charging forward,” said Stoneman. ”

Stoneman said the next step in that process will be at a 7 p.m. Oct. 8 community forum with the final revised concepts for the project. There are certain topics he said they plan to discuss at that forum, but that prior to it taking place they need to talk about those issues in greater detail. The subject matter they will work on to prepare for the forum includes the following:

• A rendering and walk thrrough video of second grade classrooms;

• Jefferson/Sands Park discussions;

• Daycare possibilities:

• Capacity/add on at Kennedy meeting the question “what happens when we grow”;

• “What if we don’t do this” narrative;

• Gathering feedback from the staff at the their buildings;

• Creation of a MAPS2020 Vision Video that will will include educational information on the facilities; and

• Meet and get feedback from community stakeholders and groups.

That will be followed with an update on the financial projections from PFM Financial Advisors LLC on the bonds for the project before they bring it to the board at the Nov. 6 meeting to review the wording on a resolution to put in on the May 5 ballot.

“That helps us determine how many mills as that is influenced constantly from the market end on the cost of bonding and the property values,” said Stoneman. “It can fluctuate in a very small amount, but we want to keep on top of that. It isn’t necessary for any legal purpose that we have to pass a resolution, but we are working on a resolution from our law firm, Thrun, on setting an election day for May 5.”

However, Stoneman said official adoption of that resolution will not take place until the Jan. 15 meeting of the board of education.

In between that November and January timeline, Stoneman said other steps will be taking place by the board and administration.

One of those will be for the board of education to form a Yes Committee at the November board meeting. That will be followed by a Dec. 4 deadline for receipt by the Thrun Law Firm of the draft of Preliminary Qualification Application documents for hand delivery to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

On Dec. 9 school officials will go with representatives of architects Tower Pinkster and construction manager The Christman Company, Thrun Law and PFM for a meeting at the Department of Treasury, like all school districts need to do to finalize a Preliminary Qualifications Application.

After reviewing those plans with his board, Stoneman summed up his feelings to this point with the bond proposal.

“MAPS and Rightside Design (the public relations firm the school has hired) has been monitoring the public perception following the plan reveal and at this point in time, we do not see any major points of public input that will alter the primary structure of the physical plan, or the potential language on the project that we will submit to the treasury,” said Stoneman. “However, the future of what is to be expected regarding the Jefferson School property and Sands Park is critical, as early signs of social media feedback and public forum and survey data suggest more work needs to be done here.”

One of the key components Stoneman said is the to educate key stakeholder groups in the community that will then carry the MAPS message to their interest/user groups. He said that will involve getting the message out on how business and industry will be attracted to Manistee with a strong school system.

“The community is already feeling the pressure of taxation, so that is not in our favor, however the narrative around ‘what if we do nothing’ is a strong one considering the economic development impact that will be seen in surrounding communities like Ludington (aproved $101 million school bond), Benzie (voting in November for $45 million bond) and Cadillac (approved $65 million bond).”

Stoneman said they already have the support of the business community through the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and hope to keep the momentum moving forward while educating the public on the issue.