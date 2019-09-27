MCC, Onekama hold homecoming activities

MANISTEE — Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of loyal fans of Manistee Catholic Central and the Onekama Portagers from celebrating homecoming on Friday.

Throughout the week both schools have enjoyed a series of events to mark the occasion and on Friday Manistee Catholic Central still held its parade despite poor weather.

One of the big highlights of the Saber parade on Friday afternoon was the return of the 1969 Class C state champion football team. They rode on a float commemorating the 50th anniversary of their state championship. The family of the late coach John “Jake” Ciccone were also in the parade and honored by the Saber fans.

Manistee Catholic Central’s homecoming court included Ana Watkins (freshmen representative), Lee Pizana (freshmen representative), Mallory Meikle (sophomore representative), Kyle McLinden (sophomore representative), Kaya Watkins (junior representative), Samuel Madsen (junior representative), Claire Wittlief (queen candidate), Nicole Kaminski (queen candidate), Natalie McLinden (queen candidate), Rylee Feliczak (queen candidate), Brian Phuong Bui (king candidate), Jaime Alaman Duran (king candidate), Jalen Tabaczka (king candidate) and Kyle Mikolajczak (king candidate).

Onekama Consolidated Schools made the decision to cancel their parade early in the afternoon due to concerns of poor weather reports.

The Onekama Homecoming court included Hanna Fraly (freshmen representative), Adam Domres (freshmen representative), Mairin McCarthy (sophomore representative), Lucas Wallstedt (sophomore representative), Moriah Fowler (junior representative), James Frank (junior representative), Hanna Hughes (queen candidate), Ella Acton (queen candidate), Colleen McCarthy (queen candidate), Dalron Gray (king candidate), Lucas Mauntler (king candidate) and Taylor Bennett (king candidate).