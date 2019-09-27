MICHELLE GRAVES: Staff rises to the challenge; bet paid

I kissed a pig … and I liked it?

Weeks ago, the Little River Casino Resort challenged local businesses and individuals to help “Clear the Manistee County Lunch Debt”. Between all the schools in Manistee County, there is $11,000 in school lunch debt.

Among many other local business, the News Advocate stepped up to participate.

From Sept. 14 to 26 businesses raised money for the challenge. The News Advocate collected pop cans, change, cash and check donations.

One donor mailed a check, and a letter along with it commending everyone for their “concern in this matter.” She said her father was a custodian in a school for many years and he always said “no kid should go have to pay for the sins of their parents.” … “Thank you for your concern for kids caught in this predicament,” she said.

As a way to help raise money, I told our staff that if we raised at least $1,000 I would kiss a pig — a 500 pound Yorkshire pig named Betty White.

With 24 hours to go, and a little shy of our goal, we made one last plea on social media. We received more pop cans and more donations on our last, and we had a donor who committed to fill whatever gap we might have near the end of the day. Our grand total raised is $1,020.

Today I had to pay up. We invited people to come out and witness the “Swine Smooching Spectacular.” But don’t worry, if you missed it, you can check it out on our Facebook page.

For those of you who may wonder, yes, this was my first time kissing a pig! A real one, anyway!

One question that kept coming up afterward was, how did it feel?

Well, to be honest, I didn’t quite plant a big one on Betty’s lips. After she and I did a little dance to get in a good position for those taking photos, I knelt down and let her walk up to me. However, more used to looking for food than receiving kisses, Betty wasn’t up to raising her head much. So I actually planted a big on her wet, slightly dirty, snout.

Myself and the News Advocate staff agree that this was a worthy cause to get behind, and we had fun raising the money. We applaud all the other local businesses who took part in the challenge. Thank you to everyone in the community who donated directly to the cause and to those who donated at local businesses.

All in all, it was a fun way to wrap up our fundraising and some people really enjoyed seeing me smooch a swine!

Michelle Graves is the managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate and the Benzie County Record Patriot. She can be reached at (231) 398-3106 or mgraves@pioneergroup.com.