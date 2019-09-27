Railroad Point Natural Area a great hiking destination

BENZIE COUNTY – Fall may be here, but there are still plenty of reasons to spend time outdoors, especially with local outdoor destinations like the Railroad Point Natural Area.

Railroad Point Natural Area is part of an ever-growing list of properties owned and protected by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. This particular property features 206 acres of northern hardwood forest, wetlands and conifer swamps, extending from Crystal Lake in the north to the Betsie River in the south.

The property dates back to 1998, when Ingrid Divine and her daughter Bettina Appelhof sold 75 acres to the GTRLC at a below market rate. In the years since, the GTRLC has added more land to the natural area, which features diverse plant and wildlife with more than 200 species of native and non-native plants and 12 different species of warblers.

Much of the property has been left in peace from human activity, however, the GTRLC does have a 1.3-mile trail, the Mary Margaret Johnson Trail, located off Mollineaux road that provides an enjoyable hiking experience, no

matter the season.

Notably, in the spring, the trail serves as a great opportunity to check out wildflowers. The fall season also will make for a great time to visit, as the trails winds through a deciduous forest made up primarily of maple trees, which promise to provide hikers with a brilliant array of fall colors.

At the north end of the trail, hikers come out to a lookout surveying Crystal Lake. The hike does not end there, though. In 2018, the GTRLC completed the Charlie Kehr Memorial Trail Connector, which is a series of stairs taking hikers down to the Betsie Valley Trail, where they can further their hike by walking along the shore of Crystal Lake and, surveying some of the spectacular homes that overlook it. If they head west on the trail, they can take the Betsie Valley Trail to Mollineaux Road, which can lead them back to their starting point.

The Mary Margaret Johnson Trail Trailhead is located on the north side of Mollineaux Road between the Crystal Lake Outlet and the Crystal Lake DNR Public Boat Launch. For more information about this and other GTRLC properties, visit gtrlc.org.