GARY PATULSKI: Wonders why council wants to amend marijuana ordinance

TO THE EDITOR:

Why are some City Council Members pushing so hard to change the City of Manistee Marijuana Ordinance? Is it their goal to make the City of Manistee the Marijuana Capital, per capita, of the United States?

On Sept. 16, I emailed City Council some per capita comparisons and asked for rationale as to why the current the number of allowable facilities is not sufficient.

I thank mayor Roger Zielinski for acknowledging my correspondence, but I have yet to hear the rationale from those pushing so hard to change the ordinance.

Following (in quotes) is the letter I sent to City Council:

“I question what market research and comparisons to other communities have been performed by the City of Manistee to justify the belief that the number of Marijuana dispensaries in the current City Ordinance is not sufficient.

I would like to provide the following factual data. The current City of Manistee ordinance allowing 3 Recreational and 3 Medical Marijuana facilities allows for:

1) Twice the number per capita which exist in the greater Denver, Colorado area which has a ratio of 1 to 1,909 of its population.

2) Forty (49) times more Recreational Facilities per capita as compared to State of California’s ratio of 1 per 100,000 residents.

3) 15.6 times the number of all Marijuana Stores currently open in Los Vegas, Nevada, as a ratio of population.

4) 3.8 times more Medical Marijuana facilities than being allowed in the established Muskegon, Michigan Marijuana District as a ratio of population.

So I would certainly appreciate hearing from the council members who believe Manistee’s current ordinance level must be increased as to their reasoning, especially considering the City and its management has absolutely zero experience with Marijuana facilities. If also appears there is little knowledge among city management regarding Michigan’s Emergency Recreational Marijuana Rules.

I will be anxiously awaiting a response”.

I believe data in my letter to council gives credence to the views that Mr. Eric Piedmonte, chief operations officer of Fresh Coast Provisioning LLC, previously shared with the city regarding creating a hyper-competitive condition and also the potential product quality risks.

I urge City Council to move Manistee forward with legalized Marijuana in a responsible way.

Gary Patulski

Manistee summer resident