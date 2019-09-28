Portagers roll past Lions at home, 35-8

ONEKAMA — Onekama football hosted Vermontville Maple Valley for its homecoming game in the rain Friday. The Portagers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, topping the Lions 35-8 in front of the Portager faithful.

“It was kind of an old school type of game tonight with the rain and the mud,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “It’s a great homecoming win for our guys. We had a tough, great game defensively.”

The game was called with about six minutes remaining due to lightning.

The Portagers (4-1) held the Lions (1-3) to a three and out to open the game and Onekama’s Aaron Powers scored on the Portagers’ first play from scrimmage on a 51-yard touchdown scamper. Powers punched in the 2-point conversion to give Onekama an 8-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter.

“Offensively, our line did a really good job this week,” Neph said. “We had a new starter at left guard in Johnny Neph. He did one heck of a job battling at left guard. … He stepped up and did a great job. And of course Ben Falk, Dalron Gray, Wade (Sedlar) and Matt (Mallison) — we had to block tonight and we did.”

Maple Valley faced a third-and-long deep in its own territory and Lucas Mauntler made a leaping interception to give Onekama a 1st-and-10 at the Lions’ 32. The Portagers went for it on 4th-and-5 and Taylor Bennett hit Mauntler for a 35-yard touchdown reception. Powers ran in the 2-point conversion and Onekama was up 16-0 before Maple Valley had even earned a first down.

Powers led the Portagers with 232 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Mauntler had a 35-yard touchdown reception and two interceptions. Sedlar had a team-high 10.5 tackles, Gray had five tackles and Mallison finished with four.

Maple Valley was limited to just 76 yards of total offense on the night.

Onekama entered the contest fresh of a 20-14 home loss to Suttons Bay in the Warrior Game last week.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs on their next possession but got the ball right back after Onekama fumbled. Maple Valley recorded two first downs during a seven-play drive that ended with a turnover on downs. The Portagers scored on the very next play when Powers hit pay dirt with a 69-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put Onekama up 22-0.

Mauntler picked off another Lions’ pass on the ensuing drive, but both teams went scoreless for the remainder of the half.

“We really focused on stopping their running game,” Neph said. “They have a very strong running game. Our guys up front did a great job of taking on their blockers and Wade and Matt — our linebackers — did a great job of flowing and chilling. It took an incredible team effort. We all did our jobs, and those guys stood out on defense.

“And when they tried to pass, Luke was always there,” Neph continued. “He had two picks and he broke up several other passes. We had to have a great team effort. They had a lot of size and really good backs, but our guys stood right up and put up one heck of a battle.”

Maple Valley managed to find the end zone in the second half but the outcome of the game was never in question. Powers tacked on two more touchdowns and the Portagers sent the homecoming crowd off with a reason to smile.

“It meant a lot to us,” Neph said. “It meant a lot to our seniors and the guys really prepared well during the week. We’re glad we were able to win a game at home in front of our community. Our community in Onekama is a very supportive group. As we saw last week at the Warrior Game, with the money we raised for the veterans, and tonight, even in bad weather we had a pretty good crowd.”

The Portagers compete at Portland St. Patrick on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.