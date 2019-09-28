Sabers blank Panthers for homecoming victory

MANISTEE — Friday was going to be a night of celebration no matter what at Manistee Catholic Central, but for good measure the Sabers gave their homecoming crowd reason to cheer during a storm-shortened 26-0 West Michigan D League victory over Baldwin.

On the stat sheet, the Sabers were led by a one-man show as junior quarterback Mateo Barnett rushed for 227 yards and all four of his team’s touchdowns on 14 carries. MCC coach Jake Szymanski also praised his guys in the trenches.

“I really liked the way the offensive line played tonight,” he said. “They took control up front, and we really needed to see that out of them. Since they have so much size, we’ve been waiting to see them really start pushing people around and they were able to do that tonight, which opened things up for Mateo.

“They looked good, and it was promising.”

Playing in the wind and rain, MCC started the game with a methodical drive that lasted nearly half of the first quarter, which was capped by Barnett’s 2-yard score on fourth-and-goal at 6:22. The Sabers’ Josue Hernandez punched in the 2-point attempt to give his team an early 8-0 lead.

Barnett opened the second quarter with another rushing touchdown, this time breaking free for a 55-yard scamper to give the Sabers a 14-0 advantage. Barnett was back in the end zone with 2:57 remaining before halftime, scoring from 10 yards out on fourth-and-5. MCC entered the locker rooms up 20-0.

During a halftime ceremony, Manistee Catholic Central crowned its homecoming king and queen for 2019, Jalen Tabaczka and Natalie McLinden. The school also honored its 1969 state champion football team, with many of its members taking the field and playfully breaking out of a huddle to run a play to the crowd’s delight.

When it was time for the current-day Sabers to return to action, they’d have time for just one more score: a 30-yard touchdown from Barnett to make it 26-0. Four minutes into the third, however, the officiating crew called for play to stop due to lightning. After a lengthy delay and little to no let-up from Mother Nature, it was decided that the game would end there.

“It was really nice to play well in front of the fans and the guys from that championship team,” Szymanski said. “I wish it would have been in a little nicer weather so we could have gotten a full game in, but you take a win when you can.”

Defensively, the Sabers were led by Barnett’s six tackles while Eddie Dutkavick had four tackles and two fumble recoveries.

The Sabers are now 2-3 overall with a 2-2 mark in West Michigan D League play.

“We’re starting to get things going in the right direction,” Szymanski said. “Last week (in a 63-20 loss to Mesick), as one-sided as it looked on the score sheet, we played a lot better than it showed.

“Coming in to this week, we knew what Baldwin had to offer and we were able to take advantage of their weaknesses the way we schemed on defense and offense.”