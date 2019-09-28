Vogue transformed for ‘Downton Abbey’ event

MANISTEE — The Vogue Theatre hosted a “record-breaking event” recently with its “Downton Abbey Experience”, which was a sell-out gala.

On Sept. 22, the theater presented the film “Downton Abbey,” based on a six-year British series of the same name. The evening, sponsored by the James Dempsey Victorian House Museum and B&B Inn, was a hit with the community; and the theater staff and many of the audience turned out in period Edwardian costume.

The pre-show public areas and lobby, decorated in the style of the Abbey, were complimented by the homemade English “high tea” offerings of Jan Peterson from The Dempsey Manor B&B Inn and American finger food provided by T. J.’s Pub and the Ramsdell Inn, with accessories and character pieces loaned from Manistee’s antiques’ emporium, Nu2U.

ln the Vogue’s cafe area, the 1890s dining room of the Abbey was recreated with rich custom velvet and lace draperies and table covers, silver service pieces, candles, sparkling crystal lamps and glassware, oriental rugs, fine linens and French dining chairs by Hollywood set decorator James Colburn.

“I was able to use a collection of over-scale Louis XV cane-back dining chairs at last. They have been in storage since 1985 — 34 years,” said Colburn.

In the course of the gala, in an audience comprised of both series-viewers and non-viewers, “Downton Abbey” once again cast its spell, receiving two ovations during its showing.

“Downton Abbey,” a recognized household name by Americans, became the most popular and most watched UK series ever in the United States.

“It is always inspiring to see and hear stories about how both the privileged and the not-so-fortunate struggle in the same ways to become better human beings,” said Vogue volunteer Roxanne Rowley of Downton Abbey’s magical draw. “In this story, they both manage to succeed, by reaching down to and reaching up to each other — with respect, compassion and love — to help each other. A lesson for our own times, don’t you think?”