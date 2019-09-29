12th annual Paint the Town Pink slated for Thursday

MANISTEE — If you take a walk around downtown Manistee this week, one thing area businesses might have in common is vibrant window displays dressed in the color pink.

The 12th annual Paint the Town Pink event will be held Thursday in downtown Manistee. On Saturday, event organizers prepped the downtown area with pink bows.

The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation invites the community to help “Paint the Town Pink” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The gathering begins at 4 p.m. at the west end of River Street, near the fountain. Following a brief ceremony at 4:45 p.m., participants may walk along the River Walk to honor those who have been affected by breast cancer.

“There is no cost to participate,” said event co-chair Julie Raymond. “As always, gifts from the heart are welcome and stay local to benefit patients at Manistee Hospital.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will support the purchase of advanced bone densitometry equipment.

“This vital technology is used to diagnose low bone density, a condition that affects more than half of Americans, primarily women and has a significant impact on quality of life,” said Gina Hodges, Diagnostic Imaging manager at Manistee Hospital.

A limited number of Paint the Town Pink polo shirts will be available for purchase in the Radiology Department at Manistee Hospital.

For a $20 “gift from the heart,” event Co-Chair Nancy Day said the public may recognize a loved one by having a name placed on one of the large pink bows that decorate the downtown area. More information and forms are available at munsonhealthcare.org/pttp.

Names for bows must be submitted by Oct. 2.

“The community’s embracing of this event over the last dozen years has been tremendous and has had a positive impact on care provided right here in Manistee,” said Day.

While the event has been welcomed in the community for many years, Hodges said they are thankful for all of the support.

“We are very grateful for our community’s support of Paint the Town Pink each year,” said Hodges. “Thanks to that support, we are able to provide amazing technology at Manistee Hospital, including advanced 3D mammography, which improves our ability to detect breast cancer at the earliest stages.”

There will also be a celebration of life ceremony with music, said Day.

Both Day and Raymond said their focus is to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings and monthly breast exams, as well as working with health care providers for annual mammograms, if deemed according to a health care professional.

“We are walking together as a community, and it is the community and the volunteers that make this event possible,” said Day. “Everyone comes in and embraces this.”

The event organizers also wanted to thank all of those who are involved in making the event possible.

“I think with the support of the community and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, we can support each other right here at home,” said Raymond. “We have a great community.”

Day echoed Raymond’s comments.

“We are a small community that looks out for each other and cares for each other, and are always here for each other in good times but especially in times of need,” she said. “That’s what this walk has been all about.”

For more information about Paint the Town Pink, contact Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Foundation Charitable Giving Officer Courtney Mulder at (231) 398-1270.