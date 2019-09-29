Manistee event to shed light on the issue of domestic violence

MANISTEE – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and an upcoming event at the Vogue Theatre on Oct. 8 will feature a film and panel discussion focused around the issue of domestic violence.

In an effort to bring understanding to area communities about the problem of domestic violence — especially the complexities around why a victim remains in the abuse — the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Victim Services Program (LRBOI VSP), along with the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team, is bringing the film, “Private Violence,” to the Vogue Theatre.

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 8, and the movie will be followed by a panel discussion with local community professionals.

According to the film’s website, of Markay Media, “’Private Violence’ is a feature-length documentary film and audience engagement campaign that explores a simple, but deeply disturbing fact of American life: the most dangerous place for a woman in America is her own home.

“Every day in the U.S., at least four women are murdered by abusive (and often, ex) partners. The knee-jerk response is to ask: ‘Why doesn’t she just leave?’ Private Violence shatters the brutality of this logic.”

There is no charge for admittance, and attendees will receive a free small popcorn and fountain drink. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to visit the various resource tables and to check out the “Clothesline Project,” which is a visual display of survivor created t-shirts dedicated to raising awareness about the reality of violence in our communities.

If you, or someone that you know is in an abusive relationship, the LRBOI’s Victim Services Program can help. Contact the program staff at (888) 723-8288, or by emailing them at victimservices@lrboi-nsn.gov.

To learn more about the film, visit www.privateviolence.com/.