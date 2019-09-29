MDHHS announces new plan to improve mother, infant health

LANSING — As Michigan marks Infant Safe Sleep Month in September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a new plan to improve mother and infant health, and end health disparities.

Eliminating infant deaths due to unsafe sleep is one of six priorities in the 2020-23 Mother Infant Health and Equity Improvement Plan. Eliminating all sleep-related deaths would reduce Michigan’s infant mortality rate by almost 19% – saving the lives of nearly 150 babies per year, according to the plan from MDHHS in partnership with the Maternal Infant Strategy Group.

The plan includes comprehensive statewide strategies to improve the health of mothers, babies and families. Infants sleeping safely is a key driver to achieving the vision of Zero Health Disparities and Zero Preventable Deaths.

To highlight the importance of promoting infant safe sleep, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared September 2019 as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

Babies sleeping safely should be doing the following:

• Be placed on their backs in a crib, bassinet or pack-n-play for every sleep time;

• Always sleep on a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet;

• Not sleep in the same bed as their parent/caregiver. Infants can sleep in the same room as their parent/caregiver;

• Sleep without soft objects or loose bedding, including pillows, blankets, bumper pads and wedges;

• Sleep at a comfortable temperature that does not overheat them, nor cover their head; and

• Always be in a smoke-free environment.

Breastfeeding has been shown to play a role in preventing sleep-related infant deaths, as well.

From 2010 to 2017, studies show that 1,136 Michigan babies died due to sleeping in unsafe environments, such asnsoft bedding or on an adult bed, couch or sofa chair, with toys or blankets, with another adult or child or on the stomach or side. Most of the deaths were preventable, according to the MDHHS in a press release.

Health experts say unsafe sleep can cause death due to asphyxiation.

“As a state, we need to do everything we can to assure that infants are sleeping safely,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “Currently, a baby dies nearly every other day in Michigan due to an unsafe sleep environment.”

As part of the effort to prevent future sleep-related deaths, MDHHS is working with hospitals, local health departments and organizations statewide.

Since January 2019, more than 750 nurses and staff at 20 birthing hospitals across the state have been trained in safe sleep education.

Fifteen local health departments in areas with the greatest number of sleep-related deaths and the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan receive infant safe sleep funds to conduct countywide and jurisdiction-wide education to eliminate unsafe sleep deaths.

The Infant Safe Sleep Program has many other training opportunities and resources available. To learn more, contact the Infant Safe Sleep Program at MDHHS-InfantSafeSleep@michigan.gov. To learn more about infant safe sleep, visit Michigan.gov/safesleep.