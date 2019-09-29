Near and Farr Friends to play Qwirkle on Oct. 3

ONEKAMA — The Near and Farr Friends will play the game Qwirkle at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The visual abstract game of Qwirkle consists of 108 wooden blocks with six different shapes in six different colors. There is no board, players simply use an available flat surface. Each player randomly draws six tiles. During their turn, a player may place one or more tiles on the table in a line.

Players score one point for each tile placed within a line, including existing tiles within the line. The idea is to form lines that have each shape of a certain color, or each color of a certain shape.

For example: if there are three stars placed down on the grid (one green, one blue and one purple), then the player may put down another star that is red, orange or yellow. If a line is completed, this is called a “Qwirkle,” then an additional six points is added to the player’s score.

The first person to play all of their tiles gains an extra six point bonus, at which point the game ends, and the player who has the highest score wins. Many play to 100 points.

If you own a Qwirkle game, bring it. It usually works best with four to six people per game set.

Near and Farr Friends meet at the Onekama Township Hall, located at 5435 Main St. (M-22). There is no charge to attend the presentation.

Sign up for email notices of each week’s program by sending an email to: nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com. Watch for announcements at www.Onekama.info, or on Facebook at 1, Onekama, Michigan.

The program is part of the Portage Lake Association’s offerings in the community. The PLA is a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.