PREP ROUNDUP: Chips, Lakers run at Bluejay Invite

SHEPHERD — The Manistee and Bear Lake cross country teams competed at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite on Saturday. The Manistee boys and girls teams placed 20th and 18th in the big-school division with 498 and 501 points, respectively. The Lakers took 10th in the small-school division among boys, but the girls did not field enough runners to post a team score.

Noelle Fink led the Manistee girls, finishing 84th in the division with a time of 21:38.3. Olivia Holtgren (101st, 22:19.9), Solana Postma (108th, 22:40.1), Allie Thomas (110th, 22:47.6) and Brynn O’Donnell (112th, 22:51.9) rounded out the team scorers for the Chippewas.

Olivia Smith (133rd, 24:39.5) and Taylor Murray (136th, 25:15.4) also ran for Manistee.

Ransom Hoeflinger led the Chippewas with a time of 17 minutes, 6.2 seconds, which was good for 36th place. Declan McCann (103rd, 18:37.1), Jarod Wright (109th, 18:49.7), Elliot Hoeflinger (128th, 19:37.0) and Jacob Lindeman (133rd, 19:51.5) also contributed to the team score.

Jordan Fink (134th, 19:52.2) and Seth Thompson (141st, 20:53.6) also ran for Manistee.

Hunter Bentley led the Laker boys, finishing 26th in the small-school division with a time of 18:23.5. Bren Lopez (43rd, 19:05.4), Marcus Langeland (55th, 19:410), Robby McLouth (58th, 19:52.3) and Sam Corey (66th, 20:09.7) also contributed to Bear Lake’s team score.

Trevor Eisenlohr (73rd, 20:17.0) and Tai Babinec (77th, 20:46.4) also ran for the Lakers but did not factor in the team score.

Alexia Rineer led the Bear Lake girls, finishing 52nd with a time of 22:47.8. Bella Leffew (64th, 23:46.9) and Victoria Hall (92nd, 29:06.4) also ran for Bear Lake.

Bear Lake next competes at the Portage Invite on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Chippewas run at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Manistee girls swimming competes at Holland Christian’s D3 Invite

HOLLAND — Manistee girls swimming placed 10th out of 12 teams at the Holland Christian D3 Invite on Saturday with a score of 61.5. Holland Christian won the meet with 375 points and Chelsea took second with 358. Lakes-8 foe Ludington’s 51 points left the Orioles in 11th place.

“We’re doing great,” said Manistee head coach Corey Van Fleet. “Lauren Mendians qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.2, and made the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:02 — which may be a new school record. I’ll have to check. And we had one good relay team that would have put us up in the top five or six, but the team was disqualified. They swam well, but somebody just jumped early.

“But up and down the line, they all swam pretty well,” he continued. “We had two girls under a minute in the 100-yard freestyle. … Ginger (Hiipakka) placed in the 100-yard freestyle. We did well.”

Mendians took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 25.22 seconds. Her time of 1:02.67 in the 100-yard backstroke was good for sixth place. Hiipakka placed 13th in the 100-yard freestyle with at time of 59.42.

Lauren Mezeske’s time of 1:03.34 in the 100-yard freestyle was good for 24th place. Megan Huber took 24th in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:27.00. Maddie Fox finished 25th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.90.

The team of Fox, Maddie Verheek, Hiipakka and Mezeske took seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:52.06.

“We had career-best times up and down the whole group,” Van Fleet said. “We took Friday off and rested a little bit and now we’re back to work on Monday.”

The Chippewas next compete at home when they host Traverse City Central Thursday at 6 p.m.