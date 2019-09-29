Scrap tire collection event promotes public safety, sustainability

MANISTEE COUNTY — When it comes to recycling old tires, a Manistee County program is working to do more than just promote environmental sustainability and clean up local properties.

The final scrap tire collection event of the year took place on Saturday at the Manistee County Fairgrounds.

Sarah Archer, Manistee County Recycling coordinator, said the program not only serves as a way to properly dispose of discarded tires, but it also ensures public safety by eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“Not only are they an environmental hazard because they do not breakdown easily — when we collect them this way they are going to a recycling facility — but of course, right now, with the encephalitis that’s going on we want people to get rid of these tires, so they are not breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Archer said. “It also helps to make their properties look a lot cleaner.”

Currently in Michigan, health officials are urgently working to combat the worst outbreak of a mosquito-borne disease, Eastern equine encephalitis, in the state’s history. There are nine confirmed human cases, with three fatalities affecting people from ages 14 to 78.

When stored outdoors tires collect rain and provide an ideal nursery for mosquitoes. In addition, stockpiled tires are a fire safety hazard.

During the scrap tire event on Saturday, many of the tires collected were filled with pools of water or they were deteriorating. With that, a large quantity of local residents decided to make use of the local program.

The 2019 scrap tire drop-off events in Manistee County were funded by a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Scrap Tire Cleanup grant. This is the second year the county has received a grant from the state to be able to hold scrap tire events, Archer said.

“They were allowed to bring 10 tires in a carload because that is a state law for transportation of the tires, but they could come back as many times as they want,” she said. “There’s a small fee to help us cover the costs.”

Students from Bear Lake Schools and Onekama Consolidated Schools were eagerly on-site to help, Archer said.

“I am very lucky to have a lot of help,” she said. “It takes a lot of workers to make this event happen, so I really rely on the volunteer help. They are all working hard and having a lot of fun with it.”

The program has been a success since its inception, Archer said. Despite the dreary weather on Saturday, Archer still expected a large turnout.

“The very first event two years ago, we filled two trucks with tires,” she said. “The first event we did about 1,500 tires, so we usually do about 1,000 to 1,5000 each time. I would love it if we packed the trucks full because I know there are more tires out there.”

Tires collected are handled by a licensed Michigan scrap tire processor and may be used to manufacture new products including landscaping mulch, playground surfacing, various mats, drain field aggregate and equestrian footing, or as tire-derived fuel.

For those who missed the event, there are still opportunities to properly dispose of old tires through local tire vendors — although there’s a disposal fee. The best way to dispose of scrap tires, Archer said, is to participate in these types of events when they are available.

“This is going to be their least expensive option, however there are tire companies in the area that will take their tires off their hands for a fee,” Archer said. “When you get your tires changed, we tell people to leave them at the tire retailer instead of taking them home. There’s really no reason to let them pile up.”